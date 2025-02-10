10 Feb. 20:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia is ready to help Syria cope with the humanitarian crisis, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Gennady Gatilov said.

According to the diplomat, Moscow has been seeking the lifting of sanctions against Syria from the very beginning. Russia has also helped the republic cope with humanitarian problems.

Gatilov noted that Russian support has made it possible to restore over 1,000 educational and about 300 medical facilities in Syria. According to RIA Novosti, about 5,000 residential buildings and 2,000 kilometers of the country's transport routes have also been restored.