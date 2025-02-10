Bill on joining EU to be considered by Armenian parliament soon

10 Feb. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian MPs will consider the bill on the country's accession to the EU this week, as the discussion of the document has been included in the agenda available on the website of the Nationa' Assembly's website.

Plenary sessions will begin on Tuesday and will be held every day through Friday inclusive.

"In accordance with the regulations of the National Assembly, to include the following issues in the agenda of the National Assembly sessions convened from February 11... "On the beginning of the process of Armenia's accession to the EU",

the press service of the parliament said.

It should be noted that, in addition to the EU accession bill, parliamentarians will consider seven other bills.

Let us remind that the bill had previously received the support of the Armenian Cabinet. In addition, it has already been approved by the Standing Committee on European integration.