Baku celebrates 46th anniversary of Islamic Revolution

11 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan hosted an official reception to mark the country's national holiday - the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Chargé d'Affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Azerbaijan Seyyed Jafar Agai Marian spoke about the development path of his country in the 46 years since the revolution, emphasizing that great successes have been achieved in various fields over these years, Trend reported.

He recalled that Iran supported the holding of the COP 29 in Baku, as well as the election of Azerbaijan as a member of the D8 group, calling this a clear example of the friendship that exists between the two countries.

Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev noted that the current dynamics of development of bilateral relations between the countries in various areas is satisfying. Along with this, there are good prospects for further expansion of cooperation in many areas - economic, transport, trade, investment, energy, oil and gas, agriculture, humanitarian and others.

The event was attended by official representatives of the state and government, deputies of the Milli Majlis, ambassadors of foreign states accredited in Azerbaijan, and representatives of the public.