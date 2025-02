12 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. Congress may revisit Türkiye’s potential participation in the F-35 fighter jet program, according to a report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS).

"Türkiye was one of the eight original international partners in the F-35 program and a NATO ally," the Türkiye newspaper reported.

Earlier, the U.S. expelled Türkiye from the program due to concerns over its purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system.