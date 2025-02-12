First freight train departs from China to Afghanistan

12 Feb. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A freight train loaded with 55 forty-foot equivalent unit containers left Chongqing for Afghanistan's port city of Hairatan, marking the first trip of the direct freight train service between two cities.

A freight train, loaded with communication equipment and other products, is expected to arrive in Afghanistan in 12 to 15 days.

This marked the inauguration of a new direct freight train route, which passes through Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and other countries, between Chongqing and Afghanistan, Xinhua reported.

The communication equipment aboard the train, manufactured by Chinese telecom firm ZTE, will be used in the development of local communication networks in Afghanistan.

"Via direct freight train services, the transportation duration has been reduced by 3-5 days compared to previous road transport, and logistics costs are expected to be cut back by 15-20%," ZTE's Liu Jianfeng said.

The successful launch of the direct freight train from Chongqing to Afghanistan marks another effort in deepening economic and trade cooperation with Central Asian countries.