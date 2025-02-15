Lavrov to head Russian delegation to G20 FM meeting

15 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will head the national delegation to the meeting of G20 foreign ministers in South Africa next week, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

"Our Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is planning to head the Russian delegation. Current issues of the integrity and effective functioning of the global economic system will be addressed," Zakharova said.

The first meeting of the G20 foreign ministers will take place in Johannesburg, South Africa, on February 20-21, 2025.