Azerbaijan accuses Council of Europe of discrimination

15 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Council of Europe Secretary General Alain Berset on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service reported.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a range of issues on the bilateral agenda. The Azerbaijani diplomat highlighted the beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and CoE.

However, Bayramov expressed concern over what he described as prejudiced attitudes within certain CoE institutions. Such biases, he argued, were obstructing constructive collaboration.

According to him, particular frustration stemmed from the PACE’s refusal to ratify the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation in 2024. This decision was both disappointing and indicative of a discriminatory approach towards Baku.

The Azerbaijani FM warned that such actions risked severing vital channels of dialogue, undermining mutual relations and impeding diplomatic engagement.