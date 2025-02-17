U.S. defines Iran as single source of instability in Middle East

17 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio pinned Iran to every terrorist group during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying the country is “the single greatest source of instability” in the Middle East.

"Behind everything that threatens peace and stability for the millions of people who call this region home, is Iran. It is the single greatest source of instability in the region," Marco Rubio said.

He noted that it’s important to constantly point that whether they talk about Hamas or about Hizballah or about the West Bank or destabilization of Syria, the militias in Iraq - they all have behind them one common theme - Iran.

In addition, the U.S. Secretary of State stressed there can never be a nuclear Iran.

Speaking on Syria after the fall of Bashar Assad, he said "replacing one destabilizing force for another is not a positive development".

In the case of Lebanon, according to Rubio, the U.S. goals are aligned and the same: "a strong Lebanese state that can take on and disarm Hizballah".