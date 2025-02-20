Georgia's external trade up by 40% in January

20 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia's external trade turnover amounted to $2 billion in January, posting a 39.3% year-on-year increase, the Georgian National Statistics office said.

The top export items were the following:

Motor cars - $130 million (32.2% of total exports)

Spirituous beverages - $14.3 million (3.5%)

Copper ores and concentrates - $13.8 million (3.4%)

The three top import commodities included:

Paintings, drawings and pastels executed entirely by hand - $481.1 million (30% of total imports)

Motor cars - $151 million (9.4%)

Petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons - $106.9 million (6.7%)

In another figure of domestic exports, the body said the country had exported locally produced goods worth $403.9 million last month, marking a 19.3% year-on-year increase.

The Office said the share of domestic exports in total exports constituted 46.1% and amounted to $186.3 million - 11.6% higher than in January 2024.