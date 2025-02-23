Rostov Region authorities to replace all garbage containers in region

23 Feb. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rostov Region authorities have taken on the task of organizing the disposal of household waste. At the first stage, they will replace almost all garbage containers in the region, most of which have become completely unusable, the Rostov Region government website reports.

Almost 225 million rubles will be allocated for the purchase of approximately 16,000 containers for the disposal of solid municipal waste. This is only approximate data for now, and the Rostov Ministry of Housing and Public Utilities will form the exact lists by the end of March, AiF-Rostov reports.

During the second stage, the regional authorities will tackle the issue of carriers who, on their own initiative and for a separate fee, dispose of construction company waste using their own transport.

Unfortunately, these carriers are often responsible for creating illegal, unauthorized garbage dumps, which cause the most significant damage to the environment. Photo and video surveillance cameras, which utility workers will begin installing at such sites, will help identify such violators.