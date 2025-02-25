Russia hopes for quick start of Rasht-Astara railway construction

25 Feb. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia expects construction of the Rasht-Astara railway section to begin soon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced following the meeting with his Iranian counterpart on February 25.

"We expressed satisfaction with the fact that our Iranian friends are taking all steps that should be taken before the start of the construction of the Rasht-Astara railroad",

Sergey Lavrov said.

According to the Foreign Minister, this railway section represents a crucial step toward launching the North-South corridor.

The meeting between Sergey Lavrov and Abbas Araghchi took place in Tehran.