Israel Katz: IDF ready to return to war

27 Feb. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Hamas would inevitably lose control of Gaza. According to the Defense Minister, the Israeli army is ready to resume hostilities if Hamas does not comply with the terms of the agreement and refuses to return the hostages.

"The most effective way to ensure this is for Hamas to know that the IDF is ready to return to war",

Israel Katz said.

It should be noted that the Hamas leadership has expressed its readiness to extend the first stage of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip if Tel Aviv completely withdraws its troops from the enclave and does not continue hostilities.