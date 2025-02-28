UN welcomes dialogue between Washington and Moscow

28 Feb. 11:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UN welcomes Russian-American talks, the UN Secretary General spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said, TASS reports.

On February 27, the delegations of Russia and the US spent 6.5 hours at the negotiating table in Istanbul.

"We're not privy to what is being discussed, but I think any dialogue between the United States and Russia to settle outstanding issues is to be welcomed",

Stéphane Dujarric said.

Contacts between Moscow and Washington resumed actively shortly after the inauguration of Donald Trump. Several meetings of delegations in third countries have already taken place, as well as a telephone conversation between the two presidents.