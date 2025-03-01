Bayramov and Kallas discuss future of Azerbaijan-EU relations

1 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone talk with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas on Friday.

During the talks, the current situation and prospects of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU were reviewed, and regional and international security issues were discussed.

The sides stressed the importance of intensifying the political dialogue, including the implementation of mutual visits to advance the issues on the agenda, that the bilateral cooperative relations have a wide potential.

Furthermore, Bayramov and Kallas exchanged views on other topics of mutual interest.