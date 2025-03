2 Mar. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

French President Emmanuel Macron mentioned in an interview with French media that he may resume dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Nothing is ruled out, I have always said so. Dialogue with President Putin could take place at the right moment",

the French leader said.

He added that the talks could take place after the situation stabilizes. However, he did not specify what kind of stabilization he was talking about.