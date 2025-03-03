Putin congratulates Gunba on election as Abkhazian President

3 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory telegram to the elected President of Abkhazia Badra Gunba.

"Please accept my sincere congratulations on your election as President of the Republic of Abkhazia," Vladimir Putin said.

The head of state expressed confidence that allied and friendly relations between Russia and Abkhazia will be strengthened under the newly elected President.

Earlier, Badra Gunba has won 54.73% of votes in the second round of Abkhazia's presidential elections.