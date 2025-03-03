Aziz Tashpulatov appointed new Minister of Internal Affairs of Uzbekistan

3 Mar. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

By decree of the President of Uzbekistan, Aziz Tashpulatov, who previously headed the law enforcement agencies of Tashkent, has been appointed the new Minister of Internal Affairs of the republic.

It is reported that Tashpulatov's candidacy has been approved by the Parliament of Uzbekistan.

It should be noted that Aziz Tashpulatov replaced Pulat Bobojonov, who headed the ministry for about seven years.

Aziz Tashpulatov's career has been associated with the Ministry of Internal Affairs for many years. His experience includes serving as head of the Internal Affairs Directorate in two regions of Uzbekistan, as well as holding the position of Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs.