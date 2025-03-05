Israel announces eliminating head of Hamas network

5 Mar. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have eliminated the leader of the radical Hamas movement network of the city of Jenin in northern West Bank, the IDF press service said.

"During the operation and following an exchange of fire, the soldiers eliminated Isser Saadi, the leader of the Hamas terrorist network in the area, along with another terrorist," the statement reads.

The press service said that the military "eliminated another armed terrorist who posed an immediate threat" and apprehended three wanted suspects.

In January, Israel launched a large-scale counterterrorist operation in the vicinity of the West Bank city of Jenin.