Vladimir Putin to meet with new Abkhazian President in Moscow

5 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Abkhazia's newly elected President Badra Gunba in the Kremlin today, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"A meeting with Abkhazia’s newly elected President Gunba will take place in the late afternoon in the Kremlin," Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, Badra Gunba secured 56.85% of the votes in the runoff presidential election. The Russian President sent a congratulatory telegram expressing hope that Russia and Abkhazia would continue strengthening their strategic and friendly relations.