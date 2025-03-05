Ministry of Internal Affairs names main cause of fatal accidents in Russia

© Photo: Elizaveta Perelygina/ Vestnik Kavkaza
Over half of the deaths recorded in accidents in Russia occur as a result of head-on collisions. In this regard, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is in favor of creating hundreds of rest areas on highways.
In Russia, people most often die in accidents as a result of head-on collisions, the first deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia said.
"Unfortunately, 60% of road deaths are caused by head-on collisions. Long distances, night, people fall asleep,”
– Alexander Gorovoy said.
He emphasized that the ministry intends to achieve the implementation of a project to equip 500 rest areas, which will be located on the main highways of the country.