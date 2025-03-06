Germany has no plans to restore Nord Stream 2 - Berlin

6 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The German government does not plan to resume supplies of Russian gas to the country, Government Spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said.

"There is no gas dependence on Russia and there are no plans to become dependent on Russia again or establish supplies of Russian gas to Germany," Hebestreit said.

The spokesperson added that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline was not certified.

Earlier, Bild reported that the U.S. representative has made multiple trips to Switzerland to negotiate the restoration and reactivation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.