Armenia to appoint defense attaché in EU

6 Mar. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian government made a decision on the appointment of a defense attaché to Armenia’s representation in the European Union.

The government named favorable conditions for the further development of Armenia’s military cooperation with the EU.

"The assistance provided to Armenia under the EU European Peace Facility, the launch of negotiations on the framework agreement for Armenia's participation in EU crisis management missions, and the significant expansion of the security and defense component in the new agenda of the Armenia-EU partnership," the statement reads.

Accordingly, it is planned to appoint the defense attaché to Armenia’s mission to NATO concurrently as the country’s defense attaché in the EU.