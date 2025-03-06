Formula 1 paddock construction kicks off in Baku

6 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The stage is being set in Baku at the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025.

The paddock is being set up on Neftchilar Avenue, in front of the Government House.

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 will take place in Baku from September 19-21.

The Baku City Circuit hosted its first race in 2016 as the European Grand Prix and has been called the Azerbaijan Grand Prix since 2017.

Last year, Australian McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has won Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.