110 cases of timber theft registered in Georgia since the beginning of the year

Georgia has an acute problem with illegal loggers who destroy Georgian forests without any concern for the republican ecology. Officially, since the beginning of the year, they have violated forest legislation 110 times.

According to the Georgian National Forestry Agency, over the first 66 days of 2025, 110 cases of violation of legislation concerning the protection of the state's forest resources were recorded on the territory of the Republic of Georgia.

The overwhelming majority of violations are timber theft or illegal logging and removal of felled trees. The National Forestry Agency employees confiscated 116 cubic meters of logs and branches from the loggers-violators caught red-handed.

The confiscated timber is stored in special state sites where citizens can legally buy firewood and other types of timber.