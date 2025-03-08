Mount Mashuk burning in Stavropol

8 Mar. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Warm, cloudless weather in Pyatigorsk led to a fire on one of the slopes of Mashuk, where last year’s dry grass remained. The fire has already been quelled, firefighters are finishing extinguishing the mountain.

According to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation for the Stavropol Territory, dry grass left over from last season ignited on the famous Mount Mashuk this evening.

It is specified that by the time firefighters arrived, the fire had spread along the slope of Mashuk to an area of ​​0.1 hectares.

Thanks to the prompt and professional actions of Stavropol firefighters, the expansion of the fire area was quickly stopped. Currently, the Ministry of Emergency Situations employees are working to eliminate the source of the fire.