New fuel oil emissions detected in Anapa

9 Mar. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the press service of the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory, new fuel oil emissions have been detected in seven areas of the coast of Anapa.

These are minor emissions of fine fractions of fuel oil in two sections of the coastline between the settlements of Vityazevo and Blagoveshchenskaya.

New fragments have also been found on the central beach of the city and near the health center "Premiere".

It should be added that repeated emissions have been detected in the Kavkazsky, Mostovoy and Labinsky districts of Kuban.