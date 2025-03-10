10 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new round of talks between Russia and the United States may take place in Saudi Arabia this week, CNN reported, citing sources.

Talks between U.S. and Ukraine are scheduled for March 11 in Jeddah. The U.S. delegation may also meet Russian representatives in the coming days, according to CNN.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier that various kinds of talks would take place in Saudi Arabia and that he hoped for "a lot of progress" on resolving the Ukrainian conflict as a result.

The U.S. will be represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff and White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.