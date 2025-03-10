Residents of Krasnoyarsk to see Muslim relics

10 Mar. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

An exhibition showcasing sacred relics belonging to the Prophet Muhammad, his family and companions opened today in Krasnoyarsk - one of Russia's largest cities and the leading economic, educational and cultural center of Eastern Siberia, the Muftiate of Dagestan reports.

The exhibition, which opened early in the morning in the Cathedral Mosque of the regional capital, immediately attracted a huge amount of attention from believers. Queues began to form at 6 am, and more than 5,000 people visited it in the first hours of the opening alone, AiF-Dagestan reports.

The exhibition features 20 unique relics, which are kept by the Muftiate of Dagestan, Sheikh Ahmad Afandi. However, it is open not only to Muslims, but also to all residents of the city, regardless of their religion and nationality.

It is expected that from 30,000 to 50,000 people are expected to visit the exhibition in three days. However, if attendance remains high, the work of the exhibition may be extended.