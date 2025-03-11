Bako Sahakyan: arms were supplied to separatists from Armenia

11 Mar. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The first call to arms in Karabakh was made at rallies, Armenian defendant Bako Sahakyan said, while answering questions from state prosecutors during a hearing at the Baku Military Court.

He explained that armament took place in villages and towns.

"Some of the weapons were obtained from stationed Soviet military units, while others were supplied from Armenia. These were the main sources of armament," Bako Sahakyan said.

The trial continues in Baku against Armenian citizens charged with war crimes, genocide, violations of international humanitarian law, terrorism, and the illegal use of force during Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.