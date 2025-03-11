Russian FM to hold talks with OSCE Secretary General

11 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks in Moscow with Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Feridun Sinirlioglu.

The parties will discuss a wide range of issues related to the work of the organization and its interaction with Russia.

"Recently, as you know, high-level personal contacts with the OSCE leadership have been limited to brief discussions on the sidelines of a number of ministerial events, including the OSCE Ministerial Council. Therefore, the planned meeting will be devoted to discussing both current issues related to the mandate and competencies of the Secretary General, as well as the general state of affairs in the OSCE," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The spokesperson noted that OSCE continues to be in a deep existential and institutional crisis, which does not allow it to play a significant role in ensuring security in the region, TASS reported.

Former Turkish Foreign Minister Sinirlioglu became the Secretary General of the OSCE on December 6, 2024, replacing Helga Schmid. This will be the Turkish diplomat's first visit to Russia in his new capacity.