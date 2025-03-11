Mirzoyan: Armenia wants to purchase weapons from India

11 Mar. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaking to journalists, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan confirmed Armenia's interest in purchasing weapons from India.

In an interview with the Wion, he also emphasized that Yerevan pays special attention to the defense sector, and the interest in weapons is not directed against other states.

Earlier, Mirzoyan stated that Yerevan wants to strengthen economic cooperation with India. Armenian Foreign Minister noted that frequent official visits by high-ranking officials reflect the strengthening of relations between the two countries, Mirzoyan noted.