Traffic restricted in several regions of Kazakhstan

11 Mar. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Vehicle traffic has been temporarily restricted in several regions of Kazakhstan, the KazAvtoZhol organization, responsible for road maintenance, reported.

In the Akmola region, traffic is restricted on the Astana-Atbasar-Russian border highway, particularly on the section from 856 to 917 km.

Restrictions have also been introduced on the Astana-Russian border road from 795 to 856 km in the North Kazakhstan region.

In the Kostanay region, speed ​​will also have to be reduced on the Zhezkazgan-Arkalyk-Petropavlovsk road.

In the Ulytau region, vehicle traffic has been restricted on the Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk highway.

In the East Kazakhstan region, restrictions are in effect on the section of the Ust-Kamenogorsk - Rakhmanovskie Klyuchi highway.

It is noted that almost 2,000 specialists are working on the roads, clearing snowdrifts.