РУС ENG

Traffic restricted in several regions of Kazakhstan

Alexander Kuznetsov/Vestnik Kavkaza

Vehicle traffic has been temporarily restricted in several regions of Kazakhstan, the KazAvtoZhol organization, responsible for road maintenance, reported.

In the Akmola region, traffic is restricted on the Astana-Atbasar-Russian border highway, particularly on the section from 856 to 917 km.

Restrictions have also been introduced on the Astana-Russian border road from 795 to 856 km in the North Kazakhstan region.

In the Kostanay region, speed ​​will also have to be reduced on the Zhezkazgan-Arkalyk-Petropavlovsk road.

In the Ulytau region, vehicle traffic has been restricted on the Zhezkazgan-Petropavlovsk highway.

In the East Kazakhstan region, restrictions are in effect on the section of the Ust-Kamenogorsk - Rakhmanovskie Klyuchi highway.

It is noted that almost 2,000 specialists are working on the roads, clearing snowdrifts.

© Photo :Alexander Kuznetsov/Vestnik Kavkaza
285 views
Поделиться:
Print:

Last News

Videos