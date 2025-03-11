Israel and Lebanon to discuss border situation

11 Mar. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel and Lebanon will hold talks regarding the situation on the border between the two countries, Israeli media reported, citing the office of the Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

The negotiations will focus on border disagreements, as well as Israel's military presence in the southern regions of Lebanon.

Tel Aviv and Beirut had previously agreed to establish working groups to resolve problems on the border with the support of the USA and France. The groups will work on the issue of the IDF's continued presence in southern Lebanon, as well as on the border issue between the countries.

One of the groups will also discuss issues related to Lebanese citizens currently detained by the authorities of Israel.