US State Department: EU sanctions against Russia may be discussed at Ukraine talks

12 Mar. 16:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Dinara Khairova

The issue of EU sanctions against Russia may be raised at the talks on the situation in Ukraine. The head of the US State Department made a corresponding statement.

"The Europeans have imposed a number of sanctions against Russia. I assume that during any talks with Russia, if we get to them, we will raise the issue of European sanctions that were imposed,”

- Marco Rubio said.

He added that along with the sanctions, the fate of frozen Russian assets and a number of other pressing economic issues will be discussed.