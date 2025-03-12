1st Bread Congress to be held in Stavropol

12 Mar. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

In three weeks, the capital of Stavropol Krai will host a Bread Congress, that will last two days, on April 2-3.

Specialists from the Southern and North Caucasian Federal Districts will attend the event. The central topic of discussion will be issues related to the current state and development prospects of the bakery industry.

"The participants of the Congress are specialists and representatives of science, education, business and government from the Southern and North Caucasian Federal Districts, who will discuss the state, problems and growth opportunities of the bakery industry,”

– the press service of the ministry reported.

