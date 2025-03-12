Sberbank starts testing QR code payments in Türkiye

12 Mar. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

QR code payments may become available to Sberbank customers in Türkiye. The technological payment method is planned to be introduced in late March.

Sberbank is testing the introduction of a QR code payment system in Türkiye. The service will start working later this month, the bank’s press service reports.

It is noted that the bank’s customers will be able to conveniently pay for goods and services through the financial institution’s mobile application. The method will work in cafés and stores where QR code payments are possible.

A year ago, the bank already tested a similar technology in Türkiye. At that time, the Metropol system and the payinturkey.com service were used.