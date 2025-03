13 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

VTB was the first among Russian banks to launch QR code payments for purchases in Turkey, the bank said on March 12.

A buyer may pay for purchases at points of sale throughout the country by pointing the smart phone camera at the QR code on the receipt or terminal via VTB Online.

Payments are remitted in rubles with subsequent conversion to Turkish lira.

There is no commission for rendering a payment, and the limit for one transaction is from 10 rubles to 350,000 rubles, the bank said.