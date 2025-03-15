U.S. holds talks on resettling Palestinians with Sudan and Somali - report

15 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. and Israel have reached out to officials of three East African governments to discuss using their territories as potential destinations for moving Palestinians uprooted from the Gaza Strip under U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed postwar plan, The Associated Press reported.

The contacts with Sudan, Somalia and the breakaway region of Somalia known as Somaliland reflect the determination by the U.S. and Israel to press ahead with a plan that has been widely condemned and raised serious legal and moral issues.

Officials from Sudan said they have rejected overtures from the U.S., while officials from Somalia and Somaliland said they were not aware of any contacts.