Ilham Aliyev: the world in the phase of elaborating new rules

15 Mar. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The world is in the phase of elaborating new rules and regulations, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev told Euronews TV channel during the 12th Global Baku Forum.

"The old world order seems no longer to be here. So, what will be the new configuration of international community interaction? Nobody knows; there are different opinions," Ilham Aliyev said.

According to him, every country should be more concentrated on its homework, on its own capability, and not to rely on any kind of assistance or even on international law.