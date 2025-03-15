Baku warns European Parliament against politically motivated actions

15 Mar. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan has responded to the European Parliament resolution, which does not recognize Baku's right to try individuals accused of serious crimes. The letter emphasizes that the EP document is aimed at inciting hatred.

The Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) Committee on International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations has submitted a letter to the European Parliament protesting against the EP resolution adopted on March 13.

"We strongly protest against the unfounded, biased and prejudiced resolution of the European Parliament on the "Illegal detention of Armenian hostages and so-called trials" adopted on 13 March 2025. The resolution, which does not take into account the principles of sovereignty, the rule of law and justice, does not recognize the legitimate right of Azerbaijan to prosecute those involved in serious crimes. Moreover, the resolution deliberately ignores the historical circumstances that have existed over the past 30 years and the enormous suffering of the Azerbaijani people that are the result of Armenia's illegal actions,”

– the statement reads.