Person dies at railway station in Yessentuki

15 Mar. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Elizaveta Perelygina/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A man died at a railway station in Yessentuki in Stavropol as a result of an electric shock. Experts are currently figuring out how the deceased got in a high-voltage zone.

The tragedy occurred at a railway station in Yessentuki. The details of the incident that took the man’s life were announced by the head of the resort city, Vladimir Krutnikov.

According to the mayor, the tragedy happened at Bely Ugol railway station. For an unknown reason, a man who was there died as a result of an electric shock. His identity was later established.

Law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation, the mayor noted.