Georgia to recycle batteries itself

15 Mar. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The first plant for recycling used batteries will be created in Georgia. It is planned to fully meet the country's corresponding needs.

An enterprise for recycling used batteries will be created in Rustavi (Kvemo Kartli), Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Georgia Solomon Pavliashvili said.

Currently, used batteries can be handed over to several points in Georgia, but they are recycled in other countries. The new project is designed to fill this gap.

The deputy minister specified that the Rexol company will be engaged in the construction of the plant. The project will be carried out with the support of the Ministry of Agriculture and the "Produce in Georgia" program, the contractor is the Italian Engitec company.