Man wounded in leg in Gagra

16 Mar. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Abkhazia issued an official statement regarding the incident, confirming that the case will be investigated in Gagra.

According to the ministry, on March 13, at about five o'clock in the evening, a report was received from the central district hospital stating that a 43-year-old man had been admitted with a wound in the leg. His shin was pierced through.

The patient received first aid and was then discharged so that he could get to Sukhum and continue treatment there at the Republican Hospital. At the time of discharge, condition was reported as moderate.