Lavrov and Rubio discuss agreements in Riyadh

16 Mar. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a telephone conversation, during which they discussed the implementation of the agreements reached following the meeting in Riyadh, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

"Specific aspects of the implementation of the mutual understandings reached at the high-level meeting between Russian and the US officials on February 18 in Riyadh were also discussed. Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio agreed to remain in contact",

the Russian Foreign Ministry reported.

The interlocutors agreed to maintain further dialogue. The US State Department, in turn, noted that the both sides agreed to continue working to restore relations between Russia and the US.

Rubio informed Lavrov about the start of the military operation against the Houthis in the Red Sea region. The Russian minister emphasized the importance of a ceasefire and the start of dialogue.

"In response to the arguments presented by the US representative, Sergey Lavrov stressed the need for an immediate cessation of the use of force, the importance for all sides to engage in political dialogue in order to find a solution that would prevent further bloodshed",

the Russian Foreign Ministry said.