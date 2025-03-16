Tourist flow to Dagestan grows faster than Russian average figures

16 Mar. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over the past two years, Dagestan has seen a surge in the flow of tourists, exceeding the average growth rate across Russia, the Minister of Economic Development of Russia, Maxim Reshetnikov said.

According to him, travel to the North Caucasus regions has increased by 40% over the past 2 years. At the same time, a large number of investment projects for the construction of new hotels and inns are underway in Dagestan.

Earlier, Russian tour operators recorded an unusual rise in early bookings for summer vacations in Dagestan. The seaside resorts of Kaspiysk and Makhachkala, known for their developed tourist infrastructure, are in the highest demand.