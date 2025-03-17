Tehran condemns U.S. strikes against Yemen

17 Mar. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the U.S. airstrikes on Yemen, referring to it as a violation of the UN Charter.

Esmaeil Baqaei denounced the U.S. and UK military aggression against Yemen as a clear violation of the UN Charter and the fundamental international law on the prohibition of use of force and on respect for the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of countries.

The Iranian spokesman reminded the United Nations and the UN Security Council of their responsibility to counter the violation of and threat to international peace and security.

The U.S. attacks on the Yemeni capital Sana’a, as well as on areas in Saada, Al Bayda and Radaa began on Saturday.