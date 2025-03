17 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Absheron gas field produced 0.1 million tons of condensate in January-February 2025, marking a 4.2% increase compared to the 96,000 tons produced during the same period in 2024, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy reported.

The field's gas production totaled 0.3 billion cubic meters, remaining unchanged from the same period in 2024.

The Absheron field is located on the Caspian Sea shelf, 100 km southeast of Baku and 25 km northeast of Shah Deniz.