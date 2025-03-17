Azerbaijan's population increases in early 2025

17 Mar. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the State Statistical Committee, the population of Azerbaijan increased by 2,900 people in January 2025. Thus, as of February, the country's population reached 10.2 million people.

The committee also provided data on the population distribution: about 54% of Azerbaijani citizens live in urban areas, while 46% reside in rural regions. In addition to this, women make up the majority of the population (50.2%), with the remaining 49.8% being men.

Let us remind you that over the past year, Azerbaijan's population had grown by more than 40,000 people.