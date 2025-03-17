Nepalese Ambassador to Russia to translate Rasul Gamzatov's book into Nepali

17 Mar. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The head of the diplomatic mission, Jang Bahadur Chauhan, met with the daughters of Dagestani poet Rasul Gamzatov was held at the Nepalese Embassy in Moscow.

According to the press service of the Rasul Gamzatov Foundation, the diplomat expressed his intention to translate the book "My Dagestan" into Nepali.

He also spoke about Gamzatov's popularity in Nepal, noting that a bust of the Dagestani poet has been erected in the famous village of Nagarkot.

"Every year, on the poet's birthday, admirers of his work meet there and read poems. Several of Gamzatov's poems about Nepal, "The Wheel of Life" and "The Living Goddess Kumari", have already been translated into Nepali",

the press service of the foundation annnounced.