Valentina Matvienko: 2024 was fruitful year for Moscow-Baku ties

18 Mar. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Due to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev, relations between two countries have developed into a strategic partnership and alliance, Russia’s upper house speaker Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting with Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova.

Russia’s upper house speaker passed along greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin and noted that his visit to Azerbaijan was the 2024 key event for Moscow-Baku ties. According to her, the last year was fruitful for the the Russia-Azerbaijan cooperation.

"Due to their [leaders’] efforts, due to their will, over the last few years, we have built our relations to the highest level, they have developed into relations of strategic partnership and alliance," Matviyenko said.

The speaker of the Federation Council noted that Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev spearheaded the development of relations between the two countries.

In the course of the meeting, Matviyenko presented Gafarova with the Order of Friendship of Russia.